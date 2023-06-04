Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. On average, analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

