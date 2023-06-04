Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

