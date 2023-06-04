Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VPG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.