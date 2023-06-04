Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 8,436 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after acquiring an additional 180,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Insider Activity

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

