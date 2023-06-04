Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

DSGR opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $328.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

