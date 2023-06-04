Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,716 Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 8.7 %

CUBI stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

