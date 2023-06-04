Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 412,675 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in IVERIC bio by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $38.03 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock worth $6,273,871. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

