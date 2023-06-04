Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $324,000 Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Up 6.3 %

DRQ stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $856.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.