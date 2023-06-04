Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATXS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

