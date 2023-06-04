CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ryder System by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ryder System by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

