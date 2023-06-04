CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRLL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DRLL opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.

