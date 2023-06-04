CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $548.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $556.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,361,500 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

