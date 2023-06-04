CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 942 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 942 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $203,527,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

