CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

