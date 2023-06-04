CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after purchasing an additional 197,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

THOR Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.76.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

