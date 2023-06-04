CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of IGIC opened at $9.23 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 22.59%.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 1.94%.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

