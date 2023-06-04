CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.00 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1119 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

