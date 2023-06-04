CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 389,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,452,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $29,201,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.2 %

BAX stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $74.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

