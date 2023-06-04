CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.