CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $179.71. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

