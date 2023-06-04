CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

