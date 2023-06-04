CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $125.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

