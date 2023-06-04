CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 193 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,175,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,338,000 after purchasing an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.