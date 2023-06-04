CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,044 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 271,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.