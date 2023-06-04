CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 453 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 89,432 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,265,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,803,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.