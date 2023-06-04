CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 831 iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

