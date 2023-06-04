CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

