CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

