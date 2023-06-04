DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

