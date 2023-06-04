DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,098 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

