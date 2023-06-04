Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,086 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of FRP worth $26,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FRP by 108.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FRP by 52.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of FRP stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,252.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRP Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.