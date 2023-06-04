Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,738 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of DXP Enterprises worth $25,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 104.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $585.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

