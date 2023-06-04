Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Open Text by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 215.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $43,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

