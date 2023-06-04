Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.26 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $25,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 83,527 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 54,338 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 218,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $400.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares in the company, valued at $941,491.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,209 shares of company stock worth $116,969. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.