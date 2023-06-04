Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.35 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,259,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,905. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 260,928 shares of company stock worth $1,678,812 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

