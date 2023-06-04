Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 80,663 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,001,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 594,688 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 252,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,864,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,286,000 after acquiring an additional 271,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.