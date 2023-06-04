Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,319 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.