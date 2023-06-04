Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Interface by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

