Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.81 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

