Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $200.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

DG stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.69. Dollar General has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

