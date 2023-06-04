dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00.

About dynaCERT



DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Featured Stories

