Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after buying an additional 3,553,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,116,000 after buying an additional 1,858,692 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.93 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

