Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

