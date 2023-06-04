Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Exponent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

