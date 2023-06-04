Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.25 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

