Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.5 %

FERG opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $151.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

