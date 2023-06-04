First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

