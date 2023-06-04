First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 108,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 439,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

See Also

