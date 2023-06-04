First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 26,111 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1,100.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $36.58 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

