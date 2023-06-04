First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 62,673 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Difesa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

